Live LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl after winning toss; no Mitchell Marsh
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: The Titans have won their last four games and will be keen to continue their outstanding run against Lucknow Super Giants, who opposite to the expectations, have punched above their weight and will be aiming for 'giant' killing.
Published: , Updated:
Live updates :LSG vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score and Updates
Auto Refresh
Refresh
-
2:57 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2025
Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL 2025
The big news on the match day for the Gujarat Titans was regarding Glenn Phillips, who no longer will be available for the rest of the ongoing IPL. Phillips hurt his groin in the last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad while fielding as a substitute and didn't recover and hence will return home, further shortening GT's reserves.
-
2:56 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2025
Welcome to our coverage of Match 26 of IPL 2025
The two newbies Lucknow Super Giants take on the Gujarat Titans in their third home game of the 2025 edition of the IPL. It may look like the battle of blues from the outside but Lucknow may just be the perfect antidote to the Titans' juggernaut, who have won four in a row, contrary to everyone's predictions and expectations despite not having full availability of the players at their disposal.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Supreme Court prescribes 3-month deadline for President's decision on bills reserved by Governor
-
CM Mamata says Waqf Act won't be implemented in West Bengal, appeals for calm amid violence
-
UPI down: Thousands of PhonePe, Google Pay users unable to access service
-
Obsession with army uniforms, hatred towards India: Shocking finds from Tahawwur Rana's questioning
Advertisement
Advertisement