Live LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl after winning toss; no Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: The Titans have won their last four games and will be keen to continue their outstanding run against Lucknow Super Giants, who opposite to the expectations, have punched above their weight and will be aiming for 'giant' killing.

LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl after winning toss; no Mitchell Marsh

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates: A team with four batters, a team that has a total of five overseas players available, a team that is playing three foreigners in the playing XI and still is at the top of the table with four consecutive wins, what do we call that? It can't be luck purely! Whatever it is, the Gujarat Titans of 2022-2023 have stormed the ongoing IPL and at the moment look like a world-beating side. They play Washington Sundar at 4, he wins a game for them. Prasidh Krishna has had a second coming at the IPL playing for GT, Shahrukh Khan scored runs in the last game. It's a well-oiled machine and only thing that can disrupt them is out of box thinking and landing the first punch. Lucknow Super Giants probably might be the ideal opposition to tackle the Titans and will be keen to stop that juggernaut. Follow all the live updates from LSG vs GT match-