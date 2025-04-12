Advertisement
  4. LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl after winning toss; no Mitchell Marsh

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: The Titans have won their last four games and will be keen to continue their outstanding run against Lucknow Super Giants, who opposite to the expectations, have punched above their weight and will be aiming for 'giant' killing.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_
New Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates: A team with four batters, a team that has a total of five overseas players available, a team that is playing three foreigners in the playing XI and still is at the top of the table with four consecutive wins, what do we call that? It can't be luck purely! Whatever it is, the Gujarat Titans of 2022-2023 have stormed the ongoing IPL and at the moment look like a world-beating side. They play Washington Sundar at 4, he wins a game for them. Prasidh Krishna has had a second coming at the IPL playing for GT, Shahrukh Khan scored runs in the last game. It's a well-oiled machine and only thing that can disrupt them is out of box thinking and landing the first punch. Lucknow Super Giants probably might be the ideal opposition to tackle the Titans and will be keen to stop that juggernaut. Follow all the live updates from LSG vs GT match-

Live Match Scorecard

  • 2:57 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL 2025

    The big news on the match day for the Gujarat Titans was regarding Glenn Phillips, who no longer will be available for the rest of the ongoing IPL. Phillips hurt his groin in the last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad while fielding as a substitute and didn't recover and hence will return home, further shortening GT's reserves.

  • 2:56 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our coverage of Match 26 of IPL 2025

    The two newbies Lucknow Super Giants take on the Gujarat Titans in their third home game of the 2025 edition of the IPL. It may look like the battle of blues from the outside but Lucknow may just be the perfect antidote to the Titans' juggernaut, who have won four in a row, contrary to everyone's predictions and expectations despite not having full availability of the players at their disposal.

Top News

