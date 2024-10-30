Who is Walker Blanco? Man who posted a romantic birthday post for Ananya Panday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today.

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today, October 30, 2024. She has been receiving birthday wishes from her fans and loved ones. But there is one special birthday wish for Ananya, which is grabbing the attention of many on social media. The name of the person ism Walker Blanco, who shared a beautiful picture of the actress to wish her on her special day. ''Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!'' he wrote along with the pic of Ananya.

In no time, the post went viral on Instagram and many of the social media users began anticipating that Ananya's rumoured boyfriend has just made their relationship official. In the picture shared by Walker Blanco, Ananya is seen wearing a blue top paired with a cute little purse.

Who is Walker Blanco?

As per his Instagram profile, Walker Blanco seems to be an animal lover as its feed is full of his pictures with different animals and birds. In one of the pictures, he is seen holding a peacock in one hand and a white parrot in the other.

In another post, he is seen with a huge python wherein he is letting it go in open surroundings. ''I dreamed of these moments as a kid. Being able to randomly find these snakes is really something. I LOVE SNAKES. Its a shame we have to remove The invasive Burmese Python,'' he wrote along with the picture.

Walker is a resident of Chicago, United States. Walker Blanco was also seen in Jamnagar recently at Anant Ambani's engagement. According to media reports, Walker Blanco works here at Vantara in Jamnagar.

Ananya on work front

On the professional front, Ananya was recently seen in a Netflix film CTRL. Apart from this, she has a couple of other projects in her kitty including The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, Run For Young, Darbadar, and an untitled film with Shanaya Kapoor.

