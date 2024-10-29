Allu Arjun's son Ayaan takes his 'Pushpa' axe for Halloween 2024 get-up | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2: The Rule will release on December 5, 2024.

Allu Arjun, who is all geared up for Pushpa 2: The Rule, gave his fans a sneak peek into his Halloween celebration as he shared pictures of his two kids, Ayaan and Arha, dressed up in cute Halloween costumes. The actor reshared his wife Sneha Reddy's story on Instagram, showing kids in their costumes. In the picture, Arha looked adorable in a ghost outfit while Ayaan wore a mask resembling a character from a Hollywood thriller. However, Allu Arjun humourously pointed out that Ayaan had taken the axe from the sets of the shoot. ''Ayaan, when did you take my axe from my shoot?'' he wrote along with the picture.

See the post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAllu Arjun's latest Instagram Stories.

About Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on December 6, 2024. Recently, its makers decided to release the film a day earlier, i.e., December 5. Announcing the news on his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun also shared a new poster of himself from the upcoming film. Without any caption, the actor just used the hashtag 'Pushpa 2 The Rule on Dec 5th'.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The music rights of the film are owned by T-Series. There is still one month left for the release of the film. In such a situation, it seems that many new records will be made or broken.

Pushpa 2 is already a blockbuster and its earnings before its theatrical release are speaking for it. The film has already earned Rs 1085 crore even before its release. According to the makers, the theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 640 crore. Along with this, the film has made a huge digital deal, in which Netflix has bought the rights for Rs 275 crore.

