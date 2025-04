Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Punjab farmer leader, ends indefinite hunger strike after over 100 days | Video Punjab farmer leader Dallewal is a senior leader of a joint forum of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). He began his indefinite hunger strike on November 26 last year to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands.

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Sunday (April 6) ended his indefinite fast, which he had started on November 26 last year to press for various demands of agitating farmers including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops. The announcement came a day after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu appealed to him to end his fast-unto-death. Dallewal announced that he was ending his indefinite fast at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' organised at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

"You (farmers) all have asked me to end the fast unto death. I am indebted to you for taking care of the agitation. I respect your sentiments. I accept your order," said Dallewal while addressing the farmers' gathering.

Who is Jagjit Dallewal?

Dallewal is a senior leader of a joint forum of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). He began his indefinite hunger strike on November 26 last year to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands. After the Centre invited the farmer leaders for talks in January, Dallewal started taking medical aid at the Khanauri protest site but did not end his fast.

Shivraj Chouhan requests Dallewal to end 'hunger strike'

On Saturday, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to Dallewal to end his hunger strike. In a post on X, he said, "The ongoing dialogue between the representatives of the Government of India and the representatives of farmers' organisations regarding their demands is continuing.

"Farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has now returned from hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery. We also request him to end his hunger strike and we will meet with the representatives of the farmers' organisations for talks at 11 am on May 4 as per the already decided date."

A similar appeal was made by Union minister Bittu on Saturday (April 5). "Your health is more important, and your life is precious for the people of Punjab as your leadership will always be needed for the struggle of farmers and farm labourers," Bittu said.

He said all BJP ministers and senior leaders had, during the Lok Sabha session inquired about Dallewal and extended their wishes for his well-being. The minister appealed to Dallewal to end his hunger strike and come forward for discussion with the central government.