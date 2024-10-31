Hanu-Man sequel: Kantara star Rishabh Shetty shines as Hanuman, first poster unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishabh Shetty

The buzz is palpable following the recent announcement of director Prashanth Varma's highly anticipated sequel, "Jai Hanuman." Building on the monumental success of its predecessor, Hanuman, this next installment is set to capture hearts once again, and all eyes are now firmly fixed on this mythological spectacle.

The original Hanuman took the box office by storm, winning over audiences with its engaging narrative and stunning visuals, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter. The sequel promises to bring the most revered and powerful mythological superhero to life on screen, sparking immense excitement among viewers.

Stunning first look revealed

Just a day before Diwali, Jai Hanuman's first look was unveiled, showcasing the talented Rishabh Shetty in the iconic role of Lord Hanuman. Draped in saffron attire, Rishabh can be seen embracing a statue of Lord Ram within a magnificent palace setting. The film’s creators shared this exhilarating first glimpse on social media, accompanied by a profound caption: “वचनपालनं धर्मस्य मूलम्। त्रेतायुग का एक व्रत, जो कलियुग में अवश्य पूरा होगा।” This translates to a promise of faithfulness to dharma, hinting at the epic narrative to unfold.

A new era of Indian superheroes

The first look poster heralds the dawn of a new Indian superhero cinematic universe, poised to become one of the largest in the world, rooted in Indian mythology. Produced by the dynamic duo of Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, Jai Hanuman is set to showcase high-quality production values and technical excellence. Rishabh Shetty’s portrayal promises to introduce a fresh take on the legendary character, marking his first appearance in such a pivotal role.

A celebration of faith, valour

With Jai Hanuman, Prashanth Varma and Rishabh Shetty aim to deliver a compelling story infused with themes of loyalty, courage, and devotion. The film is not just a cinematic venture; it aims to resonate deeply with audiences, especially during the festive season. As the tagline suggests, it encourages viewers to start this Diwali with the sacred chant of "Jai Hanuman," setting the tone for what promises to be an exhilarating journey through Indian mythology.

Get ready for cinematic delight

As the excitement builds, Jai Hanuman is shaping up to be a landmark film in the realm of Indian cinema. With its stellar cast, visionary director, and a narrative steeped in tradition, fans are left counting down the days until this epic adventure hits the screens. Prepare to celebrate the Festival of Lights with a dash of mythological magic—this Diwali, let Jai Hanuman illuminate your hearts!