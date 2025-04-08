Ground Zero to Article 370, here's how Kashmir turned foreground for Indian films | See Full List In the recent times, filmmakers have brought their focus to Kashmir and its untold stories. Movies like The Kashmir Files, Article 370 and Ground Zero are some examples of it.

Bollywood has consistently delivered powerful patriotic and war-based films, many rooted in real-life incidents that stir deep emotions and evoke national pride. A recurring theme in these stories is Kashmir, a region that has evolved into a genre of its own in Indian cinema. With its long history of internal turmoil and unrest, Kashmir has been the backdrop for numerous tales of bravery. Filmmakers are bringing their focus to this region and their untold stories. Movies like The Kashmir Files, Article 370 and the upcoming Ground Zero from Excel Entertainment continue to spotlight this land of courage, conflict, and sacrifice, offering audiences a poignant look into its complex realities. Have a look at Indian films that had Kashmir in their core plot.

Ground Zero

Ground Zero is an upcoming action thriller starring Emraan Hashmi as a BSF commander on a mission to hunt down a terror mastermind in Kashmir. Inspired by true events, it is based on a two-year BSF operation that led to the killing of Ghazi Baba in Srinagar after the 2001 Parliament attack.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike was hit based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes in response to a terrorist attack in Uri, Kashmir, where 19 soldiers were killed. It showcases bravery, strategy, and patriotism in a gripping dramatisation of real events.

Article 370

Article 370 is a political drama based on the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Set against real events, it follows special agent Zooni Haksar on a secret mission to control unrest in the region ahead of the historic constitutional decision, blending action and politics.

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is a powerful drama based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. It unravels the tragic events in Kashmir through the eyes of a young man uncovering his family’s past. The film’s emotional narrative and raw portrayal of real events deeply moved audiences, turning it into a massive hit.

Amaran

Amaran is a film set against the backdrop of Kashmir, focusing on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's military journey. It highlights his valour during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir, portraying the emotional and patriotic challenges faced by soldiers in conflict zones.

