'Injured' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan boards Cannes flight with daughter Aaradhya | See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, was spotted at Mumbai airport along with her daughter Aaradhya. Several pictures and videos of the star are doing rounds on the internet but what caught everyone's attention was her right hand as she was seen sporting an arm sling, raising concerns among her fans regarding her injury. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen coming out of the car and heading to the airport through a gate. They happily posed for the shutterbugs at the airport and greeted them with a smile.

Check out Aishwarya's pics and videos:

Aishwarya waved at the paps for a few seconds but she was tight-lipped about her injury. For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai is attending the Cannes Festival as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

A timeline of her memorable Cannes appearances

Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002 with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film, Devdas. Decked in a yellow saree, her iconic entrance in a chariot is remembered fondly by fans even today.

After making her debut, she became the first Indian actress to be part of the Cannes jury and ever since then the actress has been attending the film festival. Over the years, she served memorable iconic red carpet moments, making her undisputed 'Cannes queen'.

In 2003, as a Cannes jury member, Aishwarya showed up in different Indian outfits of various styles from a green saree with a heavily embroidered blouse to a yellow suit.

In 2007 and 2008, she walked the red carpet with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. She has also experimented with different looks during her red carpet appearances. Last year, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a giant silver hooded gown. Her floor-sweeping gown was adorned with thousands of dainty aluminium paillettes and crystals. There was also an oversized black bow detail cinched on her waist.

(With ANI inputs)

