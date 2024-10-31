Get ready, India! After Coldplay, Maroon 5 set to rock Mumbai this December

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maroon 5

Attention, music lovers! The globally celebrated pop-rock sensation Maroon 5 is finally making its way to India. A highly anticipated concert is scheduled for December 3, 2024, at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. This marks the band's first-ever performance in the country, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled!

Led by the charismatic Adam Levine, Maroon 5 is renowned for their electrifying live shows and a string of chart-topping hits that have captivated audiences worldwide. The upcoming concert promises to be a night to remember, as the band delivers an unforgettable experience packed with their infectious energy and soulful melodies.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business, Live Events at BookMyShow, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “At BookMyShow Live, our goal has always been to bring world-class entertainment to Indian audiences. Hosting Maroon 5 for the first time is a thrilling milestone for us and their passionate fanbase.”

With a career spanning over three decades, Maroon 5 has established itself as a pop-rock powerhouse. Their discography is filled with hits that span genres, blending pop, rock and funk seamlessly. Fans can expect to hear beloved tracks like "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," "Sugar," and "Girls Like You," creating an incredible atmosphere that will have everyone singing along.

Fresh off a successful residency in Las Vegas, the band is set to deliver a high-energy performance that will leave audiences craving more. With over 98 million albums and 750 million singles sold worldwide, Maroon 5 is a musical juggernaut that has charted 32 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including three that achieved Diamond certification in the U.S.

Originally formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers, the band's evolution into Maroon 5 has been nothing short of remarkable. Their debut album, Songs About Jane, won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005, solidifying their status in the music industry. Maroon 5's unique sound, characterized by catchy hooks and clever lyrics, continues to redefine what it means to be a modern American band.

So mark your calendars and get ready for a night filled with unforgettable music and electrifying performances. Maroon 5 is set to illuminate the heart of Mumbai—this is one concert you won’t want to miss!