Canada: Indian national stabbed near Ottawa, suspect arrested, Embassy assures support An Indian national was fatally stabbed in Rockland, near Ottawa. The Indian Embassy confirmed the incident and said a suspect has been arrested. Support is being extended to the victim’s family.

The Indian High Commission in Canada confirmed on Saturday the tragic death of an Indian national in a fatal stabbing incident in Rockland, a town located near Canada’s capital, Ottawa. In an official statement released on social media platform X, the Embassy expressed deep sorrow and stated that a suspect has been taken into custody by Canadian authorities. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody," the statement read.

The High Commission also assured that it is working closely with a local community association to provide support to the victim’s family. "We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin," the Embassy added.

The identity of the victim has not been officially released, and local authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.