In a tragic accident in Karnataka, five people were killed and 10 injured after a van rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in Kalaburagi district. The accident occurred around 3:30 am. The deceased have been identified as residents of Bagalkote district.

Those injured in the accident have been sent to Kalaburagi Hospital. Kalaburagi SP A Srinivasulu visited the spot to investigate the situation, meanwhile, the police have registered a case at the Nelogi police station.