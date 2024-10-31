Nina Dobrev engaged to Shaun White: Check romantic photos, congratulatory messages from stars

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaun proposed to Nina in a dreamy setting, surrounded by a stunning floral arch and soft candlelight, creating a fairy-tale atmosphere for their romantic moment.

In a beautiful turn of events, Nina Dobrev, the beloved star of The Vampire Diaries, announced her engagement to Olympic gold medalist Shaun White. The couple, who have been dating since 2019, shared the joyous news with stunning photos from a romantic proposal that feels like a scene from a fairy tale.

Nina, 35, took to social media on October 30, 2024, to reveal the enchanting moment, captioning her post with a playful, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.” Dressed in a shimmering black gown that perfectly complemented the setting, she radiated happiness as she shared images capturing the essence of their love.

Shaun White, 38, who has long been planning the proposal, managed to keep his preparations under wraps this time around. In a heartfelt interview, Nina recounted how he cleverly moved the five-carat diamond ring around their home to keep it hidden. “I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” she reflected on the moment Shaun got down on one knee, stating he “said all the right things.”

The proposal took place in late October in New York City, under a beautifully adorned white floral arch surrounded by candles and rose petals, creating an atmosphere of pure romance. As they posed together in matching black outfits, the love between them was palpable.

Upon announcing their engagement, the couple received an outpouring of congratulations from friends and fans alike. Notable well-wishers included Priyanka Chopra, who exclaimed, “Wohoo congratulations!” while other stars like Kendall Jenner and Sophie Turner also joined the celebrations, showering the couple with love and excitement.

Their journey together has been filled with support and affection, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic when they moved in together. From their first meeting at an awards show in 2012 to becoming an Instagram official in May 2020, their relationship has blossomed over the years.

Nina and Shaun's love story is not just about the glamorous moments but also about the deep connection they share. As they step into this new chapter of their lives, their engagement is a testament to their enduring bond and commitment to each other.

As the couple celebrates this special milestone, fans eagerly await what the future holds for them. With love and joy lighting their path, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are ready to embark on a beautiful journey together as fiancé and fiancée.