Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro launch: High refresh rate display, strong performance and competitive pricing


Both tablets from Xiaomi come with an 11.2-inch LCD with HD display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a slim 6.18 mm metal body and are powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, while the Pro model uses Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, offering higher performance.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2024 16:40 IST
Xiaomi Pad 7
Image Source : FILE Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi, one of the leading smartphone brands which was claimed to be the most premium smartphone brand in China, and a growing brand in India has come up with a new tablet under the 7 series. 

Xiaomi Pad 7 series: Pricing details

  • The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will be available at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (which is around Rs 28,500) for an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
  • Another variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (which is around Rs 39,000) for the top 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.
  • The standard Pad 7 will start at CNY 1,999 (at around Rs 23,500), offering configurations up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Design

Both the tablets from the company will feature an 11.2-inch LCD with a high-resolution 3,200 x 2,136 display. It will have a 144Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. The device comes with a slim 6.18 mm metal body, and will be available in three colour options: 

  • Black
  • Sky Blue
  • Soft Light Edition

Performance and battery life

The Pad 7 tablet will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, while the Pro model will be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor- offering higher performance. 

Both devices will be backed by an 8,850mAh battery, with 45W charging for the Pad 7 and 67W for the Pad 7 Pro model.

Camera and connectivity features

The Xiaomi Pad 7 will come with a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front camera. The Pro model boasts a 50MP rear and 32MP front camera, making the device suitable for high-quality images. Both smartphones support Wi-Fi 6, USB 3.2 Gen 1, quad speakers, and microphones.

Operating system and availability

The tablet will run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0, and the Pad 7 series delivers an optimized, smooth interface tailored for multitasking. These tablets are available in China, and global release details are awaited.

