From Akshay Kumar to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood stars spread Diwali cheers with heartfelt wishes

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, has illuminated the hearts of millions nationwide, and our beloved Bollywood stars are joining in the celebrations with joyful wishes for their fans. This year, the festival, celebrated on October 31, 2024, brings with it a wave of love, laughter, and warmth as actors from Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun take to social media to spread festive cheer.

Akshay Kumar lights up social media

Akshay Kumar, gearing up for his cameo in Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated Singham Again, shared a vibrant video on X (formerly Twitter). With his signature enthusiasm, he wrote, “हर दिल में खुशियाँ, हर घर में रौनक। Wishing you and your loved ones a very #HappyDiwali,” encapsulating the essence of the festival.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Inspiring Message

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will reprise her role in Singham 3, graced her followers with a stunning sun-kissed selfie from a recent beach vacation. In her post, she encouraged her fans to "Dare to dream... Feel the light... Happy Diwali, Friends,” radiating positivity and inspiration.

Kangana Ranaut's Heartfelt Blessings

Kangana Ranaut extended her warm wishes early in the day, sharing a heartfelt video. She conveyed her blessings, stating, “धन-धान्य, सुख-समृद्धि, सद्भाव-सौहार्द के महापर्व दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। May Maa Lakshmi's blessings always be upon you and your family.”

Allu Arjun's Global Greetings

Stylish star Allu Arjun, who captured hearts globally with Pushpa, also shared his festive wishes. He expressed, “Happy Diwali to you and your family. May this festival of lights bring new light into your lives,” sending a wave of positivity to his followers.

Soha Ali Khan Celebrates with Family

Soha Ali Khan took a spiritual route, visiting a temple with her family. She shared a touching video, captioning it, “Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali from our family to yours. Love, light, peace, and happiness—that's what we prayed for.”

Anupam Kher on Togetherness

Veteran actor Anupam Kher emphasized the spirit of togetherness during this festive season. He wrote, “You don't have to be related to each other to be a family. Celebrate the bond of companionship this Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and everyone you consider family!”

As homes are adorned with colorful rangoli and diyas, families unite to pray to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, share delicious sweets, and exchange gifts, the spirit of Diwali is alive and vibrant. With heartfelt wishes from Bollywood’s brightest stars, this Diwali is sure to be a memorable one for fans and families alike. May the lights of Diwali guide us towards peace, love, and happiness.