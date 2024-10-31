Centre will not compromise with an inch of country's land: PM Modi amid disengagement in Ladakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi celebrated Diwali with security forces in Gurarat's Kachchh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area in Kachchh, and said the current government in the country will not compromise with even an inch of the country's land. "There is such a government in this country that cannot compromise with even an inch of the country's land," he said.

The statement from the PM comes at a time when the border disengagement near eastern Ladakh is near completion. Earlier in the day, the Indian and China soldiers exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali.

Addressing on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Keeping in mind the needs of the twenty-first century, today we are equipping our armies, our security forces, with modern resources. We are putting our Army in the league of the world's most modern military forces. The basis of these efforts of ours is self-reliance in the defence sector."

He said, "Today, when we are moving so fast towards goal of developed India, you all are protectors of this dream."

He added that the border tourism is an aspect related to national security which is not discussed much and Kachch has immense potential in this.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country. "Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," PM Modi said on X.

Moreover, the PM honoured Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on the occasion of National Unity Day.

"My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was the top priority of his life. His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country," PM Modi said on X.

He also attended the parade organised and observed the air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.