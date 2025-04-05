Ram Navami: Calcutta High Court grants permission for procession in West Bengal with restrictions The Calcutta High Court has granted conditional permission for Ram Navami processions in Howrah, West Bengal, amid strict restrictions and safety measures.

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court has overturned the decision of the Bengal police and granted permission for Hindu organisations to take out Ram Navami processions this year. The court allowed a procession in Howrah, a district adjoining Kolkata, under specific conditions. This decision comes after last year’s violent clashes during the Ram Navami celebrations in certain areas of West Bengal.

The court granted conditional approval for the procession, stating that no participant in the procession would be allowed to carry weapons. Additionally, the police will closely monitor the procession, and the number of participants has been capped at 500. The High Court also instructed that the route for the procession in Howrah must be followed strictly.

Background: Permission denied by Police

Hindu organisations had requested permission from the Howrah district police to hold a Ram Navami procession. However, the police had denied the request, citing safety concerns due to past incidents of violence and stone-pelting during the Ram Navami processions in 2023 and 2024. The police argued that the procession passes through a Muslim-majority area, making it potentially contentious.

In response to the police’s denial, organisations such as the Anjani Putra Sena and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) challenged the decision in the Calcutta High Court. The court's decision to favour the Hindu organisations marks a victory for them.

Conditions for the procession

While the court granted permission for the procession, it imposed several stringent conditions. Among the key restrictions:

The number of participants in the procession must not exceed 500. No DJ music will be allowed during the procession. No weapons or sticks will be permitted. The organising committee must submit a list of participants beforehand. Participants must provide a copy of their ID to the police. Only religious symbols made of PVC material can be carried during the procession.

The court also specified that two different Hindu organizations—Anjani Putra Sena and VHP—will hold their processions at different times. Anjani Putra Sena's procession will take place in the morning, while the VHP's procession will be in the evening.

BJP's role and political context

The Ram Navami procession has become a significant event in West Bengal, especially as the state heads towards the assembly elections in 2026. The BJP, along with various Hindu organizations, is using the occasion to mobilize Hindu voters. Over 2,000 processions are planned across the state, with more than 5,000 events dedicated to celebrating Sri Ram Mahotsav. The BJP claims that over 1.5 crore Hindus will participate in these events, making it a massive demonstration of Hindu unity.

Ram Navami has been celebrated in Howrah for the past 15 years, and this year’s festivities are expected to be a grand affair, with various religious and political groups looking to leverage the occasion for their respective causes.