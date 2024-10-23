Why is Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor agreement crucial, can it be ice-breaker in India-Pakistan ties?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Peace-loving citizens across the border are hopeful for the restoration of dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad

Recently, two incidents happened in the context of India and Pakistan's relationship which has been dormant for almost one decade. The cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan soured the bond between the two neighbouring countries in the last couple of years. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan and the extension of India, Pakistan Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor agreement hinted at a big breakthrough in the direction of melting the ice.

Jaishankar attended the 23rd edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad on October 16, where he led the Indian delegation and raised India's concerns related to cross-border terrorism. He met with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar twice- once at dinner and once at lunch on the sidelines of SCO summits. Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is the first by an Indian EAM in nine years after his predecessor Sushma Swaraj in 2015.

Nevertheless, no substantial output came from his visit to the neighbouring country which was historically part of India, peace-loving citizens across the border were satisfied and hopeful to see some diplomatic activities between the two nuclear powers after a long pause. Pakistan was separated from India in 1947 post-independence from British rule.

The other heartening thing happened on October 22 when India and Pakistan announced the extension of the validity of the agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.



"It has been agreed between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels to extend the validity of the agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a further period of five years. 2. The agreement, signed on October 24, 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years," the MEA said in a statement.

Fee on Indian pilgrims issue

Pakistan did not accept India's long-pending demand to waive fees or charges on the Indian pilgrims which remains a concern for hundreds of Indians who visit the holy place in Pakistan.

In view of the continued requests of pilgrims regarding the removal of the USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims, it added.

Significance of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor agreement

The extension of the validity of this agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the Corridor for use by pilgrims from India to visit the holy gurdwara in Pakistan.

Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a holy shrine for the Sikh community living in India and Pakistan. The shrine is located at village Kartarpur, on the west bank of river Ravi where Sri Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life. Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak is about 1 km from the Indo-Pakistan border. Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib falls in district Narowal of Pakistan, about 4.5 km from the International border.

The Indian part of Dera Baba Nanak - Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor involves a 4.1 km long four-lane highway from Dera Baba Nanak to the International border.

Can the extension of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor agreement be an ice-breaker?

It will be a hurry to reach any conclusion. Often, the results of such a move in the context of people-to-people connection take time. At the moment, diplomatically things are not in the right shape, but people are hopeful as such a step (extension of agreement) keeps a window open for talks and helps push things in the right direction.

Nawaz Sharif bats for normalcy in India-Pakistan ties

Heartened by Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad, former Pakistan Prime Minister and president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif batted for the restoration of dialogue and normalcy in the ties between the two neighbouring countries.

India and Pakistan should "bury" the past and look at the future to live like good neighbours, Nawaz Sharif said on October 17, in remarks seen as an attempt to reach out to New Delhi. The three-time prime minister described Jaishankar's visit as a "good opening" and said both sides should now engage and move forward.

Nawaz Sharif hails PM MOdi's 2015 trip to Pakistan

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise trip to Lahore in December 2015, Sharif said he was not happy with the "long pause" in the ties between the two countries and hoped that both sides would look ahead with a positive approach. "We can’t change our neighbours, neither can Pakistan nor can India. We should live like good neighbours," he added.

Nawaz Sharif's tone and intention looked good but the last few experiences with the successive Pakistan governments led by him, his brother Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Imran Khan have not been so encouraging. They deliberately failed to meet their words on the issue of cross-border terrorism, yet, the recent development gave some hope for a fresh outlook on the relation between two neighbouring countries.

