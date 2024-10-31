Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 28 Deputy SP-ACP rank officers, including 15 from Mumbai, transferred

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 28 Deputy SP-ACP rank officers, including 15 from Mumbai, transferred.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maharashtra home department today (October 31) transferred 28 deputy superintendent of police and assistant commissioner of police rank officers across the state, including 15 from Mumbai.

Assembly polls will be held in the state on November 20 (Wednesday), while results will be declared on November 23 (Saturday). ACP Mrityunjay Hiremath has been transferred as Kolhapur deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP), Shashikant Mane has been made Dy SP of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), while Kumud Kadam has been appointed as Dy SP of highway police in Nashik, an official said.

Ahead of the polls, the Maharashtra director general of police had, on Wednesday, transferred more than 300 police inspectors from across the state. The model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly polls has been in force since October 15.

