Diwali 2024: PM Modi extends greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (VIDEO SCREENGRAB) PM Modi extends greetings to President Droupadi Murmu.

Diwali 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on President Droupadi Murmu and extended her Diwali greetings.PM Modi met President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Diwali. The Prime Minister also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and extended blessings on Diwali.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with the brave personnel from the BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force at Lakki Nala in the Creek Area of Kutch, Gujarat. The Prime Minister said that we are very proud of our security personnel who stand firm in the inhospitable of places and protect us.

"The Creek Area of Kutch is both challenging and remote because of extreme temperatures. It has other environmental challenges as well," the Prime Minister added. PM Modi also went to one of the floating BOPs in the Creek area and shared sweets with the brave security personnel.

"Glad to have celebrated Diwali with our brave personnel from the BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force at Lakki Nala in the Creek Area, Kutch. This area is both challenging and remote. The days are scorching hot and it also gets cold. The Creek area has other environmental challenges as well," PM Modi said on X.

"Somewhere there are Himalaya's glaciers and temperatures less than zero degrees, somewhere there are chilly winters while there are places where there are hot deserts with scorching sun and heat. There are lots of challenges. This practice tempers our soldiers to such an extent that our soldiers become like steel and shine, seeing which the soul of the enemy trembles, even they think that who will be able to defeat such soldiers who are not shaken even by such conditions," he added.

Lauding the "unshakable willpower" and "immense courage" of the soldiers, PM Modi said the soldiers have proved themselves in every challenging conditions.

"This unshakable willpower, immense courage, pinnacle of valour, when the country looks at you, it sees a guarantee of security and peace. When the world sees you, it sees the power of India and when the enemy sees you, it sees the end of their evil intentions. When you roar in enthusiasm, terrorists tremble. I am proud that the soldiers of our country have proved themselves in every challenging condition," he said.

"Today, Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders. That's why our policies are aligned with the resolve of our armed forces. We trust the determination of our soldiers, not the words of our enemies," PM Modi told soldiers on the occasion of Diwali in Gujarat's Kachchh.