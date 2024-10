Updated on: October 31, 2024 22:05 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi's entire Diwali message has been decoded

Narendra Modi has spoken directly on Diwali...he has spoken with a big heart. And has given a very clear message to the countrymen. Modi has two messages. One message is from the border...which Modi has given to countries like Pakistan. Modi has said clearly...that now there is no point in talking.