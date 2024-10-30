Actor Darshan walks out of Ballari prison after securing interim bail from Karnataka HC

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kannada actor Darshan released from jail.

Kannada actor Darshan was finally on Wednesday walked out of the Ballari prison after securing interim bail orders from the Karnataka High Court. Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court granted him interim bail on medical grounds to undergo spine surgery. The 47-year-old, arrested on June 11, was lodged in Ballari prison.

His friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Wednesday morning granted interim bail to Darshan for a period of six weeks. And he was released from prison this evening after jail authorities completed formalities on receiving the court order.

According to police sources, Darshan will take a route via neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to reach Bengaluru, and security is being provided to him.

The court has laid down certain conditions, as per which he should execute a personal bond for a sum of Rs two lakhs with two sureties for the like sum, and surrender his Passport before the Trial Court.

It has also said that he is "at liberty to get himself operated and treated in a Hospital of his choice at Bengaluru and he shall report to the said Hospital forthwith after his release and get himself medically examined and a report from the said Hospital mentioning the probable date of petitioner's surgery, period of admission of petitioner in the Hospital for the proposed treatment and follow-up treatment if any, shall be filed before this Court within one week from the date of release."

Darshan's fans burst into celebration in various parts of Karnataka, after news broke that he has secured interim bail.

Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi performed a special prayer at Durgamma Temple in the district headquarters town of Ballari, where her husband is lodged in a prison.

Waving Darshan's posters, hundreds of his fans distributed sweets and burst crackers in several areas of Ballari and Bengaluru, among others.