IPL 2025 Retention: Punjab Kings (PBKS) full list of retained and released players

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings have decided to retain only two players from their roster for the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They have retained two uncapped players - Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh - from the previous season. They are the only franchise to not retain a single capped player despite having the options of Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh among others.

PBKS will enter the mega auction for IPL 2025 with the highest-ever purse of Rs 110.5 crore having spent only 9.5 crore on the two retentions.

Punjab Kings list of retained players: Prabhsimran Singh (4 crore), Shashank Singh (5.5 crore)

Released Players: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Prince Choudhary, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma

Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes, Rilee Rossouw