Man caught 'drinking' inside Delhi Metro arrested, says he shot video to go viral on social media Delhi Metro: The accused admitted that he had shot the video on March 23, 2025 at around 10 pm while travelling from Welcome Metro Station to Karkardooma Court Metro Station. The alcohol shown in the video was not real, but he drank a soft drink to make people think he was drinking, he said.

A young man who went viral on social media after being seen drinking in a Delhi Metro train has been arrested by police on Wednesday. In the viral video, the man was seen sitting on a metro seat, consuming alcohol and peeling boiled eggs. This video clip that was shared on social media raised questions about how he managed to bring alcohol onto the train, given that liquor bottles are typically confiscated by CISF personnel during security checks. The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Shahdara in Delhi.

The matter came to light on April 8 when a senior station manager of Karkardooma metro station filed a complaint that a video was going viral on social media in which a youth was seen drinking liquor and eating boiled egg inside a metro train. This video is said to be of a metro train from Mayur Vihar to Maujpur.

As soon as the complaint was received, the police swung into action. ASI Hardeep Singh was assigned to investigate the case. DMRC, CISF and housekeeping staff were asked to identify the accused. The video was also shared in a WhatsApp group so that the accused could be identified.

The accused was nabbed from Burari after intense police efforts. During interrogation, he revealed his name as Akash Kumar and said that he lives in a rented house with his parents and younger brother.

He admitted that he had shot the video himself on March 23, 2025 at around 10 pm while travelling from Welcome Metro Station to Karkardooma Court Metro Station. The alcohol shown in the video was not real, but he drank a soft drink to make people think he was drinking. His intention was just to go viral on social media.