Gujarat Titans bag fourth-straight win to go on top of IPL 2025 points table after thrashing RR Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs as they registered their fourth successive win in the Indian Premier League 2025. The victory saw the Titans storm to the top spot in the Indian cash-rich league as they have eight points in five matches.

Gujarat Titans have handed Rajasthan Royals a drubbing in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 to register their fourth straight win in the tournament. After Sai Sudharsan starred with an 82-run knock, GT's bowlers stood up to their task and defended 217 with ease.

The Titans have now stormed to the top of the points table with four wins in five matches. After losing their opener to Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, they have been on song, winning two games at home and two away.

The victory was set up by Sudharsan, who carried on his Midas touch. The Southpaw played a masterful knock as he took apart the RR bowling line-up during his 53-ball 82-run knock that was laced with three sixes and eight fours. This was Sudharsan's fifth consecutive fifty-plus score at the Ahmedabad-based venue, as he has become the first Indian player to have hit five consecutive fifty-plus scores at a venue and only the second after AB de Villiers.

Sudharsan was ably supported by Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan, both of whom scored 36 each. Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan provided the finishing touches in the death overs as GT racked up 217.

In reply, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early and Nitish Rana early. Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson looked to stabilise things, however, impact sub Kulwant Khejroliya got the former after the powerplay. Parag seemingly hit the bat on the ground just when the ball brushed near the bat, as the umpires ruled him out. Samson carried on as he looked to take the Royals home alongside Shimron Hetmyer.

However, Samson was caught at third man as Prasidh Krishna got the big wicket. Hetmyer kept swinging his willow and kept the Royals alive, but only just. His 52-run knock gave RR a glimpse of hope, however, curtains almost fell when he was dismissed by Prasidh. The game ended when Sai Kishore got Maheesh Theekshana caught.