Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India is big success of Modi govt: Amit Shah Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India: A multi-agency team of the central government is already in the United States to bring him to India to face trial in India the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is a major achievement of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Rana is expected to be brought to India soon from the United States, following the US Supreme Court's rejection of his plea challenging the extradition order.

"Tahawwur Rana's extradition is a big success of Prime Minister Modi's diplomacy," Shah said.

The Home Minister further said that the Modi government's unwavering commitment is to ensure that those who harm India's honour, territory, and citizens are brought to justice. "He will be brought here to face trial and punishment. It is a big success of the Modi government," he said.

Without directly naming the Congress, Shah took a veiled swipe at the Congress, remarking that those in power during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack failed to bring Tahawwur Rana to India for trial.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin and a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 166 lives, has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States and is expected to be extradited to India soon.

A central government multi-agency team is currently in the US to facilitate his transfer, after which Rana will face trial in India for his role in the attacks.

According to sources, he will be brought to Delhi and initially held in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which will handle the legal procedures.

He was lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles.

Rana is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Rana in Chicago a year after the attacks in October 2009 for providing support for an aborted plan to attack a newspaper in Copenhagen (Denmark) and providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He was convicted in 2011 in that case and sentenced to 14 years in jail. However, Rana was acquitted of charges of conspiracy to provide material support to the Mumbai terror attacks.

His last-ditch effort to stop his extradition failed as the US Supreme Court denied his application, moving him closer to being handed over to the Indian authorities to face the law in the country.

