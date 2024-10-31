BPL Group founder TPG Nambiar passes away at 94 in Bengaluru, PM Modi expresses grief

Follow us on Image Source : RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR (X) BPL Group founder TP Gopalan Nambiar.

Indian electronic company BPL Group founder TP Gopalan Nambiar, died today (October 31), family sources said. Nambiar, 94, was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away in the morning, they added.

"He died at home at about 10.15 am," a family member told media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief after the demise of TPG Nambiar.

Mourning his demise, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on 'X', "Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."