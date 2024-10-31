Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
BPL Group founder TPG Nambiar passes away at 94 in Bengaluru, PM Modi expresses grief

Popularly known as TPG, he is the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bengaluru Updated on: October 31, 2024 18:03 IST
BPL Group founder TP Gopalan Nambiar passes away, TPG nambiar dies at 94 in Bengaluru, BPL founder T
Image Source : RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR (X) BPL Group founder TP Gopalan Nambiar.

Indian electronic company BPL Group founder TP Gopalan Nambiar, died today (October 31), family sources said. Nambiar, 94, was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away in the morning, they added.

"He died at home at about 10.15 am," a family member told media. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief after the demise of TPG Nambiar. 

Mourning his demise, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on 'X', "Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."

