New Apple Intelligence features coming in December for iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro model

Apple’s recently released Apple Intelligence for iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro users is set for expansion. The iOS 18.1 update introduced an initial batch of features, with an update in December promising enhanced capabilities such as more advanced Writing Tools and expanded AI functionality within Siri.

Writing Tools to gain advanced editing and ChatGPT integration

In December 2024, Writing Tools will enable the users to make specific text adjustments, including stylistic tweaks like adding poetic flair to messages. Apple will also integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which will enable Siri and Writing Tools to understand images and documents, enhancing productivity for users.

Enhanced visual intelligence and real-time information access

Visual Intelligence will soon help iPhone 16 users gather real-time information about objects and locations around them, accessible via the new Camera Control button. This feature will allow translation and interactive, location-based insights for easier access to contextual information.

Developer Beta offers a Sneak Peek at Future AI Tools

Apple’s iOS 18.2 developer beta introduces tools like the Image Playground app for generating images from prompts and Genmoji for creating custom emojis. These tools, expected with the official iOS 18.2 release in December, will make AI-powered customization accessible on supported iPhone models.

Onscreen-aware Siri expected soon

Apple has hinted at future updates for Siri, including personal context awareness and onscreen responsiveness, which will roll out incrementally after December. These features signal Apple’s focus on creating a more interactive, context-aware virtual assistant, elevating the user experience in daily tasks.

