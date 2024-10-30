Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Elon Musk raises concerns on AI's potential risks: Warns of 10-20 per cent chance of ‘Going Bad’

Elon Musk raises concerns on AI's potential risks: Warns of 10-20 per cent chance of ‘Going Bad’

Elon Musk has renewed his concerns about AI, and warning of the technology's potential dangers. At a recent AI summit, Musk cautioned that AI could evolve in harmful ways, posing serious risks to humanity if not carefully controlled and managed.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2024 22:45 IST
ELON MUSK, TWITTER, X,
Image Source : AP ELON MUSK

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, X (formerly known as Twitter) and SpaceX has once again voiced serious concerns related to artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential dangers. Speaking at an AI summit, Musk warned that there is a 10-20 per cent chance that AI could develop in harmful ways, by posing significant risks to humanity if it is not managed carefully.

This is not the first time when Musk has shared his reservations about artificial intelligence, highlighting a recurring theme in his public discussions around technology’s ethical boundaries.

AI regulation and oversight urged by Elon Musk

To mitigate these risks, Musk has emphasized the need for robust regulatory frameworks and oversight. He has repeatedly advocated for proactive steps to be taken to ensure AI's development remains safe and beneficial.

Musk has suggested that governments and organizations should be more vigilant, actively overseeing AI advancements to prevent potentially catastrophic outcomes.

Balancing AI progress with caution

Despite his concerns, Musk has acknowledged the incredible potential of artificial intelligence to solve global challenges, from healthcare to energy. However, he remained steadfast in urging caution, stressing that while AI can contribute positively, the risks should not be underestimated. For Musk, the key lies in finding a balance between innovation and control, ensuring that AI technologies are both secure and aligned with human values.

Calls for global collaboration on AI safety

Musk’s comments underscore a growing need for global collaboration on AI safety and ethics. With AI technologies advancing rapidly, Musk believes international cooperation will be crucial to developing safeguards that are universally accepted and adhered to, preventing AI from becoming a threat to society.

Related Stories
Elon Musk hits 200 million followers on X: Who else is in the top 5 list?

Elon Musk hits 200 million followers on X: Who else is in the top 5 list?

Elon Musk's X or Twitter to be restored in Brazil after complying with all Supreme Court demands

Elon Musk's X or Twitter to be restored in Brazil after complying with all Supreme Court demands

Elon Musk calls Ratan Tata a ‘Gentleman, Scholar’ in resurfaced video; clip goes viral

Elon Musk calls Ratan Tata a ‘Gentleman, Scholar’ in resurfaced video; clip goes viral

Elon Musk unveiled Cybercab robotaxi, Robovan alongside Optimus humanoid robot at Tesla event

Elon Musk unveiled Cybercab robotaxi, Robovan alongside Optimus humanoid robot at Tesla event

SpaceX catches 19-storey Super Heavy rocket mid-air | WATCH VIDEO

SpaceX catches 19-storey Super Heavy rocket mid-air | WATCH VIDEO

SpaceX achieves milestone of catching giant Starship Booster in 5th flight test

SpaceX achieves milestone of catching giant Starship Booster in 5th flight test

Starlink to launch in India soon as the government makes significant announcement

Starlink to launch in India soon as the government makes significant announcement

What is satellite internet, and how can Starlink revolutionise Internet access in India?

What is satellite internet, and how can Starlink revolutionise Internet access in India?

When Elon Musk invited his ex-wife to hotel room to watch ‘rocket videos’. Know what happened next..

When Elon Musk invited his ex-wife to hotel room to watch ‘rocket videos’. Know what happened next..

Elon Musk gets big court relief in dispute over THIS 2018 social media post

Elon Musk gets big court relief in dispute over THIS 2018 social media post

Preparing for the future of AI

As artificial intelligence has continued to reshape industries and everyday life, Musk’s warnings serve as a reminder to prioritize safety and ethical considerations in its development. By putting necessary safeguards in place, he hopes the tech industry can avoid unintended consequences, ensuring AI serves humanity rather than posing a risk.

ALSO READ: TRAI extends OTP traceability deadline to December 1 to avoid service disruptions

ALSO READ: Digital Arrest Scams are spreading across India: How criminals impersonate law enforcement to extort money

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement