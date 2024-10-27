Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
This Jio plan offers unlimited benefits for 12 months under Rs 1,700

If you are looking for a cost-effective plan with long-term benefits, Jio's Diwali offer is an excellent choice. Get ready to enjoy unlimited data, calls and more for an entire year with a recharge plan which will last for a year.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2024 13:30 IST
Jio plan, unlimited benefits, 12 months, tech news
Image Source : JIO This Jio plan offers unlimited benefits for 12 months under Rs 1,700

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers has introduced several Diwali offers which could be cost-effective and helpful for users who are based all across the country. In the special promotion offer, the leading private telecom service provider could enjoy unlimited benefits for an entire year with a Rs 1,699 recharge plan. This offer is said to be the perfect one for those who want high-speed data, unlimited calls, and everyday SMS for an entire year, without worrying about frequent recharges.

Plan details: 1.5GB data and unlimited calls daily

  • This Diwali plan is priced at Rs 1,699, and valid for an entire year.
  • Users will get 1.5GB of high-speed data per day
  • Once the limit is exhausted, the data speeds will drop to 64Kbps
  • Along with data, the plan further includes unlimited voice calls within India and 100 SMS per day for 365 days.
  • Jio customers will also receive a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps, which will give them access to a wide range of content, including JioCinema, JioTV and more.

India Tv - Jio

Image Source : JIOJio

100 per cent Cashback on selected recharges

  • One of the standout features of the Diwali offer is the 100 per cent cashback provided on select recharges of Rs 149 and above. 
  • These cashback coupons could be redeemed for purchases at Reliance Digital stores- providing great value for customers.
  • The cashback coupons will be credited to the ‘My Coupons’ section in the MyJio app, making them easy to track and redeem.

Diwali offer available for new and existing customers

This special offer is available to both new and existing Jio customers and recharges can be done through online or offline channels. The promotion ensures that users get more value for their money, making it one of the most appealing deals this festive season.

To know about the terms and conditions in detail, regarding the 100 per cent cashback offer, it is suggested to visit the official website- Jio.com.

ALSO READ: How to get a CONFIRMED TRAIN TICKET for your Diwali and Chhatt travel? Know about IRCTC’s Vikalp Scheme

ALSO READ: No more OTPs after November 1? Telecom companies working towards online safety

