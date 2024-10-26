Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY How to get a CONFIRMED TRAIN TICKET for your Diwali and Chhatt travel? Know about IRCTC’s Vikalp Scheme

The biggest festive season is in full swing and most people are looking forward to travelling to their hometowns. There has been a massive surge in train travel across India, and securing a confirmed ticket has become a challenge, creating a lot of stress amongst the commuters. This Diwali, Indian Railways (IRCTC) has introduced the Vikalp Scheme which will offer relief to passengers who are stuck with waitlisted tickets. This scheme will help the travellers by increasing their chances of securing confirmed seats on alternate trains.

What is the Vikalp scheme?

The Vikalp Scheme is an initiative by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which has been designed to offer passengers an alternative train option. If they are unable to get confirmed seats on their original booking.

This scheme will provide flexibility, enabling the waitlisted passengers to be transferred to alternate trains with available seats on the same route.

However, it is important to note that opting for the Vikalp scheme does not guarantee a confirmed seat. Instead, it increases the chances of getting one.

Image Source : PIXABAYRailway station

How does IRCTC’s Vikalp Scheme work?

When a passenger opts for the Vikalp Scheme, their waitlisted ticket could be shifted to another train which is running within 12 hours of the originally scheduled departure.

This feature/scheme is particularly useful during the busy Diwali season and Chhatt season when people are looking for last-minute ticket confirmation which is quite rare.

If a seat becomes available on an alternate train, the passenger's ticket will be confirmed automatically.

However, if the ticket is confirmed and later cancelled, standard cancellation charges will apply from the platform.

Vikalp Scheme enhances the probability of securing a confirmed ticket

Although the Vikalp Scheme from IRCTC could help to enhance the probability of securing a confirmed ticket, the passengers may find their boarding or destination stations shifted to nearby alternatives depending on the available options.

This flexibility will help to alleviate the uncertainty which is often associated with waitlisted bookings during peak travel periods like Diwali and Chhatt Puja.

Image Source : PIXABAYCHHATT PUJA

How to use the Vikalp Scheme?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to opting for the Vikalp Scheme when booking your IRCTC train tickets:

Visit the IRCTC website or app and log in. Select your travel date, source, destination, and preferred class of travel. Enter the passenger details and make the payment to confirm your booking. When prompted, select the Vikalp Scheme option. A list of alternate trains will be displayed. Choose an alternate train if available. Once the chart is prepared, check your PNR status to see if your booking has been confirmed on the alternate train.

Main features of the Vikalp scheme

It is available for Mail and Express trains only. Applies to waitlisted passengers. No additional charges for opting into the scheme. Passengers who choose Vikalp are automatically considered for alternate trains. Once transferred to an alternate train, passengers cannot board the original train.

Benefits of choosing the Vikalp scheme this Diwali

During the festive season, travellers will often face the stress of waitlisted tickets. The Vikalp Scheme provides relief by increasing the chances of confirmed seats:

Greater chance of confirmation: Waitlisted passengers have a higher likelihood of securing seats on alternate trains without any extra charges. No extra costs (mostly): Passengers only pay for their original ticket, with no additional fees for the alternate train. Flexibility: The scheme enables seamless transfers to alternate trains based on seat availability, reducing the hassle of rebooking during the busy travel season.

ALSO READ: No more OTPs after November 1? Telecom companies working towards online safety

ALSO READ: Twist in JioHotstar Saga: Dubai Siblings take over the Domain as Developer's Rs 1 crore Deal Collapse