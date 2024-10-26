Twist in JioHotstar Saga: Dubai siblings takeover the domain as developer's Rs 1 crore deal collapse

Follow us on Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR JioHotstar

In a surprising twist, the domain JioHotstar.com, originally purchased by a Delhi-based app developer with hopes of funding his Cambridge education, is now in the hands of two siblings from Dubai. The website, which was once at the centre of a speculative tech venture, has shifted its focus towards a charitable mission and further aims at helping underprivileged children.

How has JioHotstar.com evolved?

Earlier this year (2024), a Delhi-based developer bought JioHotstar.com, which was speculated as a merger between Reliance Industries and Disney+ Hotstar.

Inspired by Reliance's history of rebranding acquisitions like Saavn to JioSaavn, the developer hoped to sell the domain to Reliance and use the funds for his Cambridge education, which was around Rs 1 crore. He even posted a public letter to Reliance, proposing the sale.

However, Reliance Industries rejected his offer and threatened to take legal action for trademark infringement, further forcing the developer to remove his proposal from the website.

This left the developer in a difficult position, as the issue witnessed a gain of media attention and his family grew concerned.

Dubai siblings take over JioHotstar.com with a charity mission

Now, the domain has found a new purpose, as Jainam and Jivika, two young siblings based in Dubai (UAE) have taken over JioHotstar.com to promote their charitable work.

As per the new mission, it focuses on helping underprivileged children with access to education and encouraging them to dream big.

The website now greets visitors with the message:

"Hello! We are Jainam and Jivika – siblings from Dubai, UAE, on a mission to make a difference. Even though we’re just kids, we believe that age is only a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity."

Their journey began during a 50-day trip to India, where they connected with children from various backgrounds, teaching them valuable skills and inspiring them to pursue their dreams.

Speculation over the domain’s future

The change in ownership has sparked curiosity online and some people on Reddit have even discussed whether Reliance Industries would still be interested in the domain.

The estimate of its current value could be around Rs 10 lakh, which is much lower than the developer’s original asking price from Reliance.

Others further suggested that Reliance may choose a different URL, like Jiostar.com, instead of pursuing JioHotstar.com.

Who are Jainam and Jivika?

Jainam and Jivika are young content creators from Dubai (UAE). They started their journey as content creator on YouTube from 2017 onwards, making family-friendly unboxing videos.

Now, they are producing science-based content and have plans to launch a podcast called “TalkFM, Dubai Audio,” featuring celebrity guests. This sibling has a mission to spread positivity and kindness, and they plan to use JioHotstar.com as a platform to continue this journey.

