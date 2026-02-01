'Usual tactic to deflect attention from internal failings': India junks Pakistan's claim on Balochistan attack In a statement, India said that these recent statements by Pakistan are a 'usual tactic' to deflect attention from its own internal failings.

New Delhi:

India on Sunday categorically rejected Pakistan's allegations that New Delhi is involved in the recent terror attacks in the Balochistan province, calling them 'baseless'. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is a 'usual tactic' by Pakistan to deflect attention from its own internal failings.

"Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region," Jaiswal said. "Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known."

The Pakistani forces have launched multiple counter-terror operations in Balochistan, which has claimed lives of at least 15 security personnel. Besides, 92 militants have been neutralised in these operations. According to the Pakistani forces, the Baloch groups are involved in terror activities in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.

18 civilians killed in terror attack; Pakistan army launch anti-terror ops

On Saturday, the Baloch groups carried out a terror attack, killing 18 civilians, including women and children, the Pakistani army said in a statement. It said that the Pakistani forces will continue clearance operations across Balochistan.

"Our valiant troops engaged the terrorists with precision and after prolonged, intense and daring clearance operations across Balochistan, killed 92 terrorists, including three suicide bombers," the statement read. "With these successful operations over the last two days, the total number of terrorists killed in the ongoing campaign in Balochistan has reached 133."

It must be noted that the number of fatalities in the Balochistan province has increased to 956 from 787 last year, which is a hike of around 22 per cent, said the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in January this year. Similarly, the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies, terror attacks and violence across Pakistan rose by 34 per cent in 2025, with 699 terrorist incidents recorded nationwide during the year.

ALSO READ - Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admits 'begging for money' around the world, says 'we are ashamed'