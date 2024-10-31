Prakash Ambedkar admitted to hospital after chest pain, undergoes angiography

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar was admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain on Thursday and underwent an angiography procedure. The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi in a statement said that a small blockage has been found in the right coronary artery, which can be easily removed by angioplasty.

The party said that his condition is not critical and is being monitored by an expert team of medical professionals.

The party said he will undergo angioplasty tomorrow in Pune and the report of angiography will be released at 10 AM on Friday.

Family requests for privacy

"We, again, request everyone to respect the Ambedkar family's request for privacy," the VBA said.

The party said the Ambedkar family will not be taking questions at this time and requests you to respect the family's request for privacy as they deal with these circumstances.

Who is Prakash Ambedkar?

Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a prominent leader of the Dalit rights movement in Maharashtra. Moreover, Prakash Ambedkar is the founder of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), a political party formed to represent the interests of Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Muslims, and other marginalized groups in the state.