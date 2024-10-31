OnePlus 13 launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50MP triple cameras: Specs and pricing details

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 13

OnePlus has introduced its flagship OnePlus 13 in China, marking it as one of the first smartphones to run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It arrives with up to 24GB RAM, 1TB storage, and impressive display features, positioned as a performance-centric device. Customers in China can pre-order it now, with sales starting on November 1, and global availability, including in India, anticipated soon.

Price and Variants

The OnePlus 13 is offered in several configurations:

12GB + 256GB at CNY 4,499 (approx. Rs 53,100) 12GB + 512GB at CNY 4,899 (approx. Rs 57,900) 16GB + 512GB at CNY 5,299 (approx. Rs 62,600) 24GB + 1TB at CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 70,900)

It comes in three colours:

Blue (leather)

Obsidian (glass)

White (glass)—with a sleek, minimalist design.

Display and Performance

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, the device uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite and an Adreno 830 GPU, providing robust performance with LPDDR5X RAM up to 24GB and UFS 4.0 storage for swift data access.

Camera and Battery Specs

Equipped with a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, the device has a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lens (offering 3x optical and 120x digital zoom), while the front features a 32MP selfie camera. Powering it all is a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

Software and Connectivity

The device runs ColorOS 15 (Android 15) for China, while the global version will launch with OxygenOS 15. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, NFC, and USB 3.2. Additional features like an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, IP68/69 certification, and an IR transmitter make this a premium flagship offering from OnePlus.

Additional Features

This model is designed with durability and convenience in mind, with IP68/69 certification, dual speakers, and four microphones, making it a premium choice in the flagship segment.

