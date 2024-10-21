Cyclone Dana: Landfall expected near Puri, what's its meaning and how it got its name | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Dana

A severe cyclonic storm, named "Dana," is developing over the East-Central Bay of Bengal, with forecasts indicating that it could take shape by October 23 and make landfall near the Odisha-West Bengal coast, particularly around Puri, by the morning of October 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for potentially severe weather conditions associated with this system.

Meaning of "Dana"

The Arabic word "Dana" (دانة) is a feminine name that signifies "the most perfectly sized, precious, and beautiful pearl." This name is commonly used in the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, where pearl diving has historically been a significant profession. In Persian, "Dana" conveys meanings such as "donation," "grant," and "bestowal." It was proposed by Qatar as part of an international naming system for tropical cyclones, aiming to facilitate easy identification of storms and enhance public awareness of weather-related hazards.

Naming of Cyclones

Naming cyclones has become a standard practice globally to facilitate better communication and tracking of storms. In the North Indian Ocean, a collaborative list of cyclone names was established by 13 countries, including India, Bangladesh, and Qatar, in April 2020. This approach was designed to simplify references to storms, making it easier for the media and the public to discuss them.

The process

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) oversees the naming process, ensuring that names are culturally neutral, easy to pronounce, and do not offend any group. Cyclone names are decided at annual or biennial meetings where countries submit suggestions. Each name must meet specific criteria to ensure it is suitable for public use.

How it started

The practice of naming storms has a long history. Initially, storms were not given specific names; they were often referred to by dates or locations. This changed in the Caribbean in the late 1800s, where storms were named after saints of the day according to the Roman Catholic calendar. Over time, particularly after World War II, meteorologists began using female names for storms to create a more organized system.

In 1953, the U.S. Weather Service introduced a phonetic alphabet of female names, which later evolved to include male names in response to criticism regarding gender representation. Today, cyclones are named from pre-established lists that rotate every few years.

Why name a cyclone?

The primary reason for naming cyclones is to make them easier to track and remember. Instead of using numerical coordinates or technical terms, referring to a storm by name simplifies communication for meteorologists, government agencies, and the public. This becomes particularly important during emergencies, where quick and clear communication is essential.

Using distinct names also aids in reporting and sharing information across various media platforms, allowing for timely updates and warnings. Moreover, when multiple storms occur simultaneously, names help differentiate between them, reducing confusion.

Conclusion

As Cyclone Dana approaches, residents along the Odisha and West Bengal coasts are urged to stay informed and prepared for severe weather conditions. Understanding the significance behind the name and the processes involved in naming cyclones adds an important layer of awareness about these powerful natural phenomena.