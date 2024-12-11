Instagram allows creators to publish special Reels for non-followers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instgram trail reels

Instagram has been busy adding new features to help users and creators connect better. One of the latest updates is called "trial Reels." This exciting new tool allows creators to share short videos that can be shown to people who don’t already follow them, which could help them gain more followers.

The idea behind trial Reels came from creators who were worried about how their videos would perform. To address these concerns, Instagram designed this feature to let creators try out different styles without the usual pressure of getting immediate feedback from their existing followers.

When creators want to use this feature, they can simply click a “trial” option before sharing their video. These trial Reels won’t appear on their main profile page, making it easier to post without worrying about judgment from their current audience. However, there is a chance that existing followers might still see the video if it pops up somewhere else in the app.

After the video has been live for 24 hours, creators can check how it did. They’ll be able to see important details like how many people watched, liked, shared, or commented on it. Although trial Reels might take a little longer to become popular since they aren’t shown to followers right away, this feature could be a great way for creators to explore new content ideas in a more relaxed way.

Meanwhile, Instagram has introduced some exciting new features! Users can now share their live location with friends, making it easier to connect in real time. Additionally, you can add fun nicknames for your friends in both private chats and group conversations. Along with these updates, Instagram has rolled out over 300 new stickers for you to use and share with your friends. These changes aim to make the app even more enjoyable and competitive with others like Snapchat.

