Instagram levels up DMs with Location Sharing, Nicknames, New Stickers

Instagram is introducing new features to its direct messaging system. Users will now be able to share their live location with friends. Additionally, they can assign nicknames to their friends in both one-on-one and group chats. The platform has also launched over 300 new stickers for users to share with their friends. These updates are designed to compete with Snapchat and enhance the overall functionality of the platform for its users.

Location Sharing

Instagram has introduced a new feature that lets you share your live location with friends in direct messages (DMs). You can share your location for up to one hour, which is great for meeting up at concerts, events, or any busy place. You can either share your live location for the hour or drop a pin on the map to help coordinate plans with friends.

When you use this feature, only the people in your private conversation can see your location, and it won't be shared with anyone else. A notice will appear at the top of your chat so you remember you’re sharing your location, and you can stop the sharing whenever you want. This feature is currently available only in a few countries.

Nicknames

You can now personalize how you and your friends are named in Instagram DMs by adding nicknames. To create a nickname, just tap on the conversation name at the top of your chat, select “Nicknames,” and choose the person you want to nickname. These nicknames will only show up in your DM chats and won’t affect your actual Instagram username. You can change your nickname whenever you like and even decide who in the chat can change it.

New Stickers

Instagram has rolled out 17 new sticker packs, giving you over 300 fun stickers to use in your DMs. You can also save your favorite stickers from conversations, making it easy to reuse stickers that your friends have shared or ones you’ve made yourself.

