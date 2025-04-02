Maharashtra: Five killed, over two dozen injured in horrific road accident in Buldhana | VIDEO The accident occurred when a speeding SUV car collided with a passenger bus. Moments later, a private passenger bus approaching from behind rammed into the already damaged vehicles.

Maharashtra road accident: At least five people were killed and over two dozen sustained injuries in a horrific collision involving three vehicles in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday morning. As per the information, the accident occurred on the Shegaon-Khamgaon highway at around 5:30 am.

The accident occurred when a speeding SUV car collided with a passenger bus. Moments later, a private passenger bus approaching from behind rammed into the already damaged vehicles.

Authorities rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, and rescue operations were carried out immediately. The impact of the collision was so severe that vehicles were mangled, and the highway remained blocked for hours. Meanwhile, local police are investigating the incident.

More details are awaited.