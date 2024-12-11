Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Enterprise Edition launched in India at half price of standard models

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Enterprise Edition

Samsung has introduced special versions of its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 smartphones designed specifically for businesses. While these new smartphones have the same features as the regular models, they come with tools that are more suitable for professional use. Notably, these devices will receive seven years of updates to keep them running smoothly, and they also come with a three-year warranty. Additionally, Samsung is including advanced AI features and a one-year subscription to their Knox Suite, which enhances security.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition India price and availability

In India, the price for the business-focused Galaxy S24 is set at Rs. 78,999 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it is available in a sleek Onyx Black color. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 96,749 and comes in a stylish Titanium Black. Both models can be purchased through Samsung's Corporate+ portal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition specifications

Samsung is offering the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition phones to attract corporate customers, providing these devices with a three-year warranty. These models include one year of Samsung's Knox Suite subscription, which facilitates security and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM). From the second year, enterprise customers can access the Knox Suite subscription at a 50 percent subsidized price. Samsung also guarantees seven years of OS updates and security maintenance releases for the Enterprise models to enhance protection against security threats.

Both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition come equipped with prominent Galaxy AI features, such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search with Google. The internal specifications of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition are identical to their standard variants.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, whereas the Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display.

In terms of processing power, the Ultra model operates on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, while the standard model utilizes the Exynos 2400 SoC in India.

For camera capabilities, the Galaxy S24 Ultra includes a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel wide lens, while the Galaxy S24 features a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel wide camera.

Both models are equipped with 12-megapixel selfie sensors and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, and the Galaxy S24 is supported by a 4,000mAh battery.

