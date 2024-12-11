Realme 14x to launch in India next week: Here's all we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 14x

Realme is going to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Realme 14x will launch next week and will succeed Reamle 12x. The company has created a landing pagefor the smartphone on Flipkart, which has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Realme 14x.

Realme 14x India launch

The Realme 14x 5G is set to launch in India on December 18 at 12 PM IST, as confirmed by the company in a post on X. The smartphone will feature an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it "India's First IP69 under 15K."

This indicates that the starting price of the device will be under Rs. 15,000, with higher RAM and storage variants expected to have a higher cost. A live microsite on Flipkart has confirmed that the Realme 14x 5G will be available for purchase in India through the Walmart-backed e-commerce platform, as well as on the Realme India website.

The smartphone will be available in black, gold, and red color options. Additional details about the device are anticipated to be released leading up to the launch.

Realme 14x specifications

Recent reports suggest that the Realme 14x 5G is likely to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and a robust 6,000mAh battery. It is expected to be available in various configurations, including 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB of RAM and storage. Design teasers indicate that the device will sport a triple rear camera setup, complete with an LED flash unit.

In other news, Samsung has launched unique versions of its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 smartphones tailored specifically for business users. Although these new models retain the same features as their standard counterparts, they are equipped with tools designed to better meet the needs of professionals.

ALSO READ: Instagram allows creators to publish special Reels for non-followers