Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Pakistan, tremors felt in several parts of country

Earthquake in Pakistan: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt in several parts of the country at around 2.58 am (IST). The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicenter was located 65 kilometers east-southeast of Uthal in Balochistan, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

This is not the first time Pakistan has experienced seismic activity this year. Earlier, on February 28, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded with its epicenter within Pakistan itself. Just weeks before, on February 16, tremors were felt with the epicenter located 8 kilometers southeast of Rawalpindi, at a depth of 17 kilometers. These shocks were also experienced in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

No reports of injuries or casualties so far

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties in Pakistan, but the tremors have struck at a time when the world is witnessing the destructive force of earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand. The massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar last week has claimed over 2,700 lives and also left thousands injured. The quake struck on March 28, with its impact felt across regions from Bangkok to India.

In Bangkok, the disaster turned tragic as a building collapsed, leading to the death of at least 30 people. The widespread destruction and high casualty figures have prompted urgent relief efforts as the affected areas grapple with the aftermath.

