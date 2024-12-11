Diljit Dosanjh tops UK's South Asian celebrity list that also features Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra, Thalapathy

Follow us on Image Source : X Diljit Dosanjh tops UK's South Asian celebrity list

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is in the headlines these days. Be it his concerts or his international claim, the singer has brought a new wave of success for himself his year. In addition to this series, the singer has secured the first position in the 'UK list of top 50 Asian celebrities in the world' in London. On this list, Allu Arjun is in the third position, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the fifth spot along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has secured the 26th position. Let us tell you that 'Eastern' Eye's entertainment editor Asjad Nazir has prepared this list and last year Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had topped this list.

Diljit Dosanjh's tour broke many records in 2024

Eastern Eye Editor (Entertainment) Asjad Nazir said, "The singing superstar's highly successful 'Dil-Luminati' tour is the most successful world tour by any South Asian celebrity in history. His historic performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' broke new ground for Indian music. Apart from spreading the magic of music, this multi-talented star also showed his acting ability in films and proudly promoted his Punjabi culture. Everyone is talking about him and it turned out to be a dream year for him." Indian-origin pop superstar Charlie XCX was in second place. Actor Allu Arjun was at the third spot on the list, who broke box-office records and changed the cinema landscape in his country with the most successful Indian film of the year, 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Laapataa Ladies actor also makes her entry on the UK's South Asian celebrity list

Actor and filmmaker Dev Patel was ranked fourth, who cemented his place as a Hollywood powerhouse by writing, directing, producing and acting in the hit film 'Monkey Man'. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was fifth, Tamil film actor Vijay was sixth and singer Abhijeet Singh was seventh. Australian actress Geraldine Vishwanathan, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and British actress Simone Ashley are among the top 10 celebrities of this year. The oldest artist on the list is 82-year-old Amitabh Bachchan (26th place) and the youngest artist is 17-year-old actress Nitanshi Goyal (42nd place), who has been included in the list for her impressive performance in India's official Oscar entry 'Missing Ladies'.

Also Read: Pune to Shillong, know ED Sheeran India Tour 2025's schedule here