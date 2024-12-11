Pune to Shillong, know ED Sheeran India Tour 2025's schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : X ED Sheeran India Tour 2025's schedule

There is tremendous excitement among Indian fans about Ed Sheeran's India tour. Booking for his India tour tickets started today, the tickets of which were sold out in a few seconds. Booking for tickets for this concert to be held in 2025 started at 4 pm today and tickets for most cities were sold out in a few minutes. Tickets for Ed Sheeran's India tour concert are divided into four categories. These are Stand, General Admission, General Admission Plus and HSBC Star Struck Lounge. The price of tickets for Ed Sheeran's concert is different in different cities. The price of the most expensive ticket is Rs 24 thousand.

Ed Sheeran India tour schedule

The English singer's India tour will take place in 6 cities in the year 2025. These cities are Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shillong and Chennai. Ed Sheeran's India tour will start from Pune on 30 January 2025 and will end in Delhi NCR on February 15. See the detailed shcdule here:

January 30, Yash Lawns, Pune

February 2, Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

February 5, YMCA Ground Chennai

February 8, NICE Grounds, Bengaluru

February 12, JN Stadium, Shillong

February 15, Leisure Valley Ground, Delhi

Ed Sheeran's ticket price

Talking about the price of concert tickets, tickets were being sold in Pune between Rs 3,500 and Rs 24,000. In Hyderabad, the ticket price ranges from Rs 3,500 (General Admission P1), Rs 8,500 (General Admission Plus P1), Rs 9,500 (General Admission Plus P2) to Rs 24,000 (HSBC Starstruck Lounge). In Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the Starstruck Lounge costs Rs 28,000. At the same time, the most expensive tickets were sold in Shillong for Rs 14,000.

Ed Sheeran performed at Mahalakshmi Racecourse in March 2024

Let us tell you that Ed Sheeran last performed in India in March 2024 at Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai. During this, he also went to visit an orphanage. At the same time, he also met Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and performed with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

