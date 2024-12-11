Watch PM Modi's conversation with Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, Neetu, Riddhima on 100 years of Raj Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Narendra Modi's conversation with Ranbir-Alia

The 100th birth anniversary of Hindi cinema's showman Raj Kapoor is around the corner. To mark his 100th birth anniversary, the entire Kapoor family recently reached Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Social media is flooded with pictures of this special meeting. On meeting PM Modi, Bollywood actor and Raj Kapoor's grandson Ranbir Kapoor said that he could not understand what he would say when he met him. In such a situation, the PM told him that he could say whatever he wanted to as the PM is also his family. Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from the Kapoor family were also present at this special meeting.

What did Ranbir say to the PM?

Raj Kapoor's daughter and Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Kapoor, who came to meet PM Modi, while remembering her father, also recited a line from his hit song 'Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua' from the film 'Shri 420'. She said, "Today on this special occasion, I am remembering a line from a song from Papa's film, 'Main na rahoonga, tum na rahonge, phir bhi rahengi nishaniyan'. Ranbir said in a conversation with the PM that he had been preparing for this meeting for a week, but he was not able to understand what he would say when they met. Even his aunt Rima used to ask him the same thing on the phone every day. Responding to this, the PM laughingly said, "I am also a part of your family, you can say whatever you want."

Saif and Alia react

On meeting with PM Narendra Modi, actress Alia Bhatt said, "His energy, his kindness and the way he welcomed us and talked a lot about Raj Kapoor ji, gave very good suggestions and ideas about what else we can do to carry forward his legacy, so we felt very good. It is a very proud moment for us." Actor Saif Ali Khan said, "He (PM Modi) was saying that we should make a documentary, a film and keep his (Raj Kapoor) memories alive."

Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Ranbir Kapoor said in a conversation that a film festival is being organised on the birth anniversary of showman Raj Kapoor where the entire film fraternity will gather. His influence on Hindi cinema will be remembered in this festival. This festival will run from December 13-15, 2024 in which his 10 great films will be shown in 135 halls in about 40 cities.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to engineer Atul Subhash's suicide case, here's what she said | WATCH