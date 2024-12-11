Kangana Ranaut reacts to engineer Atul Subhash's suicide case, here's what she said | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Kangana Ranaut reacts to Atul Subhash's suicide case

Bangalore engineer Atul Subhash's suicide case shocked the country. Atul Subhash committed suicide after being harassed by his wife, but before committing suicide, he wrote a 24-page suicide note and recorded his ordeal in a video. After this video surfaced, huge discussions took place on social media about Atul Subhash across the country and how much a person must have been troubled by his wife's harassment that he committed suicide. In the suicide note, Atul Subhash blamed his wife Nikita Singhania and her family for leaving him with no option.

Kangana Ranaut's statement on Atul Subhash's suicide case

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut's statement has come out in Atul Subhash's suicide case. Kangana said that this matter should be reviewed, as well as a separate body should be formed to deal with such incidents. Kangana Ranaut said that the country is shocked. "As long as marriage is connected to our Indian tradition, it is fine. But the bug of communism, socialism and in a way, reprehensible feminism in it, is a problem," the actor-turned-politician said.

Kangana said that crores of rupees were being demanded from him (Atul Subhash), which was beyond his capacity. "This is reprehensible. There should not be such a burden on the youth. He was providing three times to four times his salary," Kangana said. However, the last take of Kangana on this matter did not go well with social media users. The BJP MP ended her statement by adding that the number of women who are being harassed every day cannot be denied by taking the example of a wrong woman. "In 99 per cent of marriages, it is the fault of the men, that is why such mistakes happen," said Kangana Ranaut.

