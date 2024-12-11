Uric acid level increases during winter, take THESE Ayurvedic remedies help to control it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic home remedies to reduce uric acid levels in winter.

Whenever there is a lot of sin, God has to come to earth in a new form. But when it comes to health, then man has to fight the battle against the attack of diseases himself. India TV has been fighting such a battle with Swami Ramdev every day for the last 4 and a half years, the battle against diseases with Swami Ramdev. Many people watch yoga every day and tell themselves that from tomorrow they will also do yoga but their tomorrow never comes. There is a saying for such people, what you want to do tomorrow, do it today, what you want to do today, tomorrow will pass in the day after tomorrow, when will he do the work. God will not come for your health, you will have to take care of your health yourself. Everyone wants good health, but people just keep making excuses due to their lazy attitude when it comes to improving their lifestyle. Some wait for the weather to change, some to be tense and everyone waits for the perfect time.

A 100% perfect time never comes. The weather will not change now, rather the cold will increase further, so leave all the excuses and sweat it out in yoga and workout, otherwise bad eating habits in winter can take a toll on health. In winter, there is an overdose of tea coffee and food and physical activity is almost negligible, due to which everything from BP sugar to uric acid increases. A high protein diet and drinking less water in winter also increase high uric acid, which can damage the kidneys and increase the risk of stroke-heart problems. On the day of Geeta Jayanti, we are changing your life and improving your health every day with our knowledge of yoga and Ayurveda by inviting Swami Ramdev on India TV.

The risk of these diseases may increase in winter

Kidney stones

High uric acid

Diabetes

Heart disease

Stroke

Arthritis

Symptoms of a silent heart attack

Heartburn and indigestion

Upper and back pain

Excessive fatigue

Frequent shortness of breath

Restlessness-flu

Symptoms of high uric acid

Pain in the legs

Swelling in the ankles

Pain in the joints

Tingling in the fingers and toes

How to control uric acid?

To control uric acid levels in winter consume apple cider vinegar, gourd juice, green vegetables, celery, and flaxseed. You can also add sour buttermilk, horse gram lentils, radish, stone breaker leaves, and barley flour.

What not to eat in uric acid?

If you are suffering from uric acid you must avoid having lentils, paneer, milk, sugar, alcohol, fried items and tomatoes.

Save your kidneys with home remedies

Drink 1 teaspoon juice of neem leaves in the morning and 1 teaspoon juice of peepal leaves in the evening. To keep your kidneys healthy boil Gokharu in water and let it cool down. Drink Gokharu water twice a day to avoid kidney stones and infections. To cure kidney stones boil corn silk in water, filter it and drink it. It eliminates kidney stones and cures UTI infection. Effective remedies for prostate is mix bottle gourd juice with 7 basil leaves and 5 black peppers and drink. Panchamrit is a panacea for prostate cancer, use giloy, tulsi, neem, wheat grass and aloe vera to make it.

ALSO READ: What is Panchakarma? Know how it helps in controlling diabetes and pancreas function