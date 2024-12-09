What is Panchakarma? Know how it helps in controlling diabetes and pancreas function

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know how Panchakarma controls diabetes and pancreas function

Due to a bad lifestyle, blood sugar starts increasing in the body. Which causes a dangerous disease like diabetes. Diabetes makes the body hollow from the inside. The effect of increasing sugar levels starts showing on all the organs one by one. Therefore, control your increased blood sugar in time. There are many medicines and home remedies in Ayurveda with which diabetes can be controlled. At the same time, the Ayurvedic method of Panchkarma also proves to be effective for diabetes patients. Panchkarma helps in controlling blood sugar.

Research is being conducted on diabetes in Bhopal's Pt Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurvedic College, in which research is being conducted on about 1050 patients to know the effect of Panchkarma and Ayurvedic medicines on diabetes. Doctors are very excited about the initial results of the research. It is being said that the sugar level of the patients was 350, their sugar level came down to 200 after Panchkarma. In some people, this effect was seen in a week, while in some, this change was seen in just 15 days. This research is being conducted by the Central AYUSH Ministry. This research will take about 1 more year to complete.

What is Panchakarma?

Panchkarma includes Vamana - inducing vomiting, Virechana - inducing diarrhoea, Anuvasana Basti - in which different oils are used like enema, Nirooha Basti - inducing diarrhoea by drinking decoction and Nasya Karma - medicines are put in the nose. This cleans all the dirt accumulated in the body. All the organs start functioning properly.

Ayurvedic treatment for diabetes

In the research, it was found that only those people whose HBA1C is less than 10 have been included in the research so that there is no risk to their health. Out of the 10 patients who were admitted to the hospital at different times in 1 month, after giving panchakarma and medicines, the HBA1C of 8 patients came down from 10 to 6. Whereas the HBA1C of some came down from 13 to 6-7. In this, research will be done on patients with panchakarma along with medicines, only medicines and the third one will be researched by just changing the diet and lifestyle.

