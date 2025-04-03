Kesari Chapter 2 trailer out: Akshay Kumar locks horns with R Madhavan, Ananya Panday looks promising | WATCH The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 has been released. In the film, Akshay plays the role of a lawyer, who sues the crown for genocide at Jallianwala Bagh.

The trailer of Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's Kesari: Chapter 2 has been released on Thursday. The powerful trailer of the period drama features intense moments between Akshay and Madhavan, who will be seen playing the role of lawyers and locking horns in the court to fight the battle of genocide at Jallianwala Bagh. The film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi also features Ananya Panday in a supporting role. The film will be released on April 18.

Kesari: Chapter 2 trailer is out

The trailer begins with a glimpse of shots fired at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. Later Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Sir CS Nair in the sequel, questions General Dyer in court. R Madhavan later gets introduced as the opposing counsel, who'll represent the Crown in court. Ananya Panday is also introduced as one of the initial women who enrolled to study law at a time when it was just considered a man's job.

The film is based on this book

Kesari: Chapter 2 is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film centres on the life of C Sankaran Nair, a barrister who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth behind the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Raghu Palat is the great-grandson of C Sankaran Nair, and the story takes a deep dive into this critical chapter in Indian history.

Kesari: Chapter 2 release date was pushed

Originally scheduled for release on March 14, 2025, the film has now been postponed to April 18, 2025. Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film’s focus on the iconic and brave figure of CS Nair, a former President of the Indian National Congress, makes it a historical and deeply significant story. His role in challenging the British Empire’s narrative surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy is a story of bravery and resistance.

