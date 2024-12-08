Fenugreek seeds are beneficial in controlling diabetes, reduces weight; know when and how to eat it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Fenugreek seeds are beneficial in controlling diabetes

These days people are rapidly falling prey to serious diseases like diabetes. According to a report, 4 out of 10 people in India are suffering from diabetes. Diabetes is a lifestyle-related disease that has no permanent cure. It can only be controlled. Diabetes patients should always keep their blood sugar level under control, or else they may get many other serious diseases due to that. In such a situation, to control this disease, you should consume fenugreek seeds. This seed is also very helpful in reducing weight. Fenugreek is especially rich in potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium. In such a situation, let us tell you how this seed is beneficial in diabetes.

How are fenugreek seeds effective in diabetes?

Fenugreek seeds (Trigonella foenum-graecum) are rich in soluble fiber, which helps in reducing blood sugar by slowing down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Also, fenugreek increases the amount of insulin in the body, so sugar patients should consume it. Fenugreek water is beneficial in controlling type-2 diabetes.

It is also effective in these problems:

If you have gained weight, then use fenugreek to reduce it. Fenugreek increases slow metabolism rapidly, due to which people are able to reduce weight quickly.

Fenugreek seeds contain soluble fiber that can aid digestion by promoting the movement of food through the digestive tract and preventing constipation.

If you have an ulcer problem, then fenugreek also provides relief from stomach ulcers.

This is like a life-saving herb for people suffering from stomach stones. Drinking fenugreek tea helps in keeping away the problem of stones.

When and how to use fenugreek?

Soak fenugreek seeds in half a glass of water at night. After waking up in the morning, drink this water first and then chew and eat the fenugreek seeds. You will get a lot of benefits from this in a few days.

