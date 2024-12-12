Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
'We have a lot to learn': Harmanpreet Kaur on India women's poor show in ODIs against Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India stumbled to an 83-run defeat in the third T20I game against Australia to register another whitewash. Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted India's poor run of form ahead of the 2025 World Cup at home.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 23:45 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 0:02 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur
Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur against Australia in Perth on December 11, 2024

Indian women's cricket wrapped their Australia tour with another huge defeat in the third ODI on Wednesday. Smriti Mandhana scored her 9th ODI century but India fell to an 83-defeat while chasing a 299-run target at WACA Ground.

With a 0-3 series loss and the ODI World Cup coming next year, the Indian women's cricket team has come under scrutiny for their performances. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared her thoughts after India's heavy loss against mighty Australia in Perth. 

Harmanpreet praised Arundhati Reddy and Smriti Mandhana but acknowledged India's poor performance on the tour. She talked about India's lack of effort in finishing the games despite starting well with a bat in the third match.

"We bowled well, Arundhati especially, because of her we were in the game," Harmanpret Kaur said in the post-match interview. "We have a lot to learn from these games, will go back and analyse the tour. Smriti knock and when Richa scored 50 in the second game, that was crucial. We did well in patches, did not continue to keep the momentum. We have to learn how to take things till the end."

More to follow...

