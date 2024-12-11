SIP Vs traditional saving: Which is better and secure financial option in India? EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SIP Vs traditional saving

SIP Vs traditional saving: When it comes to financial planning in India, choosing the right investment method is crucial for both growth and security. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and traditional saving methods, such as Fixed Deposits (FDs), Recurring Deposits (RDs), and savings accounts, are two popular choices for investors. While traditional methods remain popular for their low risk and predictable returns, SIPs are gaining momentum due to their disciplined approach and potential for higher growth.

What is Systematic Investment Plan?

SIPs involve regular investments, often monthly or quarterly, into mutual funds. This systematic approach promotes consistent saving habits and leverages rupee-cost averaging to reduce the impact of market volatility. Tools like SIP calculators available on financial platforms further simplify planning by providing estimates of future returns based on the investment amount, tenure, and expected growth rates.

It has been seen that SIPs in equity mutual funds have delivered higher returns than traditional savings methods, often outpacing inflation. With consistent investments over time, SIPs also harness the power of compounding to generate wealth. SIPs also mitigate market volatility by averaging the cost of investment, reducing the risk of market timing. However, it can not be negated that SIPs are market-linked and can experience fluctuations, especially in the short term. Additionally, returns on SIPs are also not fixed, unlike FDs or savings accounts.

What is traditional savings?

Traditional methods like FDs, RDs, and savings accounts are widely preferred for their simplicity and reliability. Here is a detailed look below at some of the traditional saving methods:

Fixed deposits: FDs are time-bound savings instruments that offer higher interest rates compared to regular savings accounts. The interest rate remains fixed throughout the term of the deposit, which can range from 7 days to 10 years. However, early withdrawal of funds from an FD usually attracts a penalty, which varies depending on the bank and the tenure of the deposit.

Recurring Deposits: It is a structured savings plan where a fixed sum is invested periodically and at a predetermined interest rate. This encourages disciplined saving and is suitable for individuals who cannot afford a lump-sum investment. Like FDs, they offer fixed returns but lack liquidity.

Savings accounts: They offer liquidity and safety for your funds, with the added benefit of earning interest. Interest rates on these accounts generally range from 3 per cent to 6 per cent annually, varying among banks.

Which one is better?

It can be said that SIPs offer notable advantages in comparison to traditional savings methods. They are flexible, allowing investors to start with as little as Rs 500 per month, with the freedom to adjust contributions over time. Moreover, SIPs in equity mutual funds have the potential to deliver significantly higher long-term returns, albeit with associated market risks. This combination of flexibility and growth potential positions SIPs as a forward-looking investment strategy for wealth creation. While traditional savings methods continue to serve conservative investors and those prioritizing short-term financial stability, Systematic Investment Plans are emerging as a transformative approach to wealth creation.

ALSO READ: Cryptocurrency tax in India: Know how much you will have to pay on Crypto investments